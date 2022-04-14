NOT A CHILL GUY (PHILLIP) Information

The project is about the artist for the character "Chill guy" not actually being very chill. The artist tweeted a not chill tweet which was the foundation for this coin. We are now trying to show the world that "chill guy" might not be so chill after all. By buying our coin, you are joining a movement, to show the world that looks may be deceiving and there is always another side to what you see...