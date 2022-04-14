Nostra (NSTR) Tokenomics
Nostra (NSTR) Information
Nostra is the crypto Super App where you can fulfill all your crypto needs in one place. Say goodbye to navigating multiple applications and hello to a seamless crypto experience.
With Nostra, you can lend, borrow, swap, and bridge cryptocurrencies. Whether you're looking to earn interest, trade assets, or diversify your portfolio, Nostra offers a secure and user-friendly interface ready to onboard the next one billion users.
NSTR is the governance token powering Nostra. By holding NSTR, you will have a direct voice in shaping Nostra’s evolution and driving our shared vision: delivering decentralized financial services to everyone.
Nostra (NSTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nostra (NSTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nostra (NSTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nostra (NSTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NSTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NSTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
