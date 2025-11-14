Nosey (NOSEY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Nosey (NOSEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 01:55:45 (UTC+8)
Nosey (NOSEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nosey (NOSEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 15.64K
Total Supply:
$ 998.94M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.94M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 15.64K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0012941
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Nosey (NOSEY) Information

Nosey is a community-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain.

The token is inspired by the viral TikTok creator Citra, who is building a 10-foot tall animatronic robot. The project brings this character and lore into the crypto ecosystem, using Nosey as a cultural and meme-driven asset for the Solana community.

Nosey has no centralized roadmap or utility promises, but functions as a cultural token that ties together social media virality and blockchain activity. The contract is deployed on Solana and trading is available on decentralized exchanges.

Official Website:
https://x.com/i/communities/1958758241950650563

Nosey (NOSEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Nosey (NOSEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NOSEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NOSEY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NOSEY's tokenomics, explore NOSEY token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

