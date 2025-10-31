Nosey (NOSEY) Price Information (USD)

Nosey (NOSEY) real-time price is $0.00003186. Over the past 24 hours, NOSEY traded between a low of $ 0.0000318 and a high of $ 0.000048, showing active market volatility. NOSEY's all-time high price is $ 0.0012941, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001884.

In terms of short-term performance, NOSEY has changed by -1.55% over the past hour, -24.60% over 24 hours, and +25.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nosey (NOSEY) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Nosey is $ 32.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOSEY is 998.97M, with a total supply of 998974366.216405. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.04K.