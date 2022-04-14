Nose Bud (NOSEBUD) Tokenomics
Big NOSE Dog is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced,
Nose Bud: unbelievably large nose, but it is a real dog. (not a horse)
Imagine The Smell Nosebud has such an absurdly large nose, that it's hard to believe it's real. But it is a real dog with such ridiculous proportions and smelling capabilities, that all one must do is imagine the smell.
The gravitational pull of a nose this size has the power to revolutionize the Solana blockchain ecosystem through Nose-Fi
Understanding the tokenomics of Nose Bud (NOSEBUD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NOSEBUD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NOSEBUD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
NOSEBUD Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.