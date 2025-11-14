Norexa is a autonomous defi execution layer built on Ethereum. In laymans terms, this project is essentially a marketplace filled with AI agents that execute defi related tasks for users, based on what they specifically choose. Users deposit POL tokens into Norexa vaults, the Norexa agent then stakes $NRX when bonding the vault, and stays in escrow as an insurance layer to the project. Users will also have the option (if they are developers) to submit their own developed agents to feature in the Norexa marketplace.