Norexa (NRX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00287908 $ 0.00287908 $ 0.00287908 24H Low $ 0.00320221 $ 0.00320221 $ 0.00320221 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00287908$ 0.00287908 $ 0.00287908 24H High $ 0.00320221$ 0.00320221 $ 0.00320221 All Time High $ 0.01244581$ 0.01244581 $ 0.01244581 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.06% Price Change (1D) -8.86% Price Change (7D) -16.60% Price Change (7D) -16.60%

Norexa (NRX) real-time price is $0.00288499. Over the past 24 hours, NRX traded between a low of $ 0.00287908 and a high of $ 0.00320221, showing active market volatility. NRX's all-time high price is $ 0.01244581, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NRX has changed by -0.06% over the past hour, -8.86% over 24 hours, and -16.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Norexa (NRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 288.54K$ 288.54K $ 288.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 288.54K$ 288.54K $ 288.54K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Norexa is $ 288.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NRX is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 288.54K.