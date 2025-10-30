NONOS (NOX) Price Information (USD)

NONOS (NOX) real-time price is $0.00884181. Over the past 24 hours, NOX traded between a low of $ 0.00775225 and a high of $ 0.00995925, showing active market volatility. NOX's all-time high price is $ 0.01117559, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0010326.

In terms of short-term performance, NOX has changed by -0.76% over the past hour, -2.18% over 24 hours, and -1.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NONOS (NOX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of NONOS is $ 6.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOX is 798.43M, with a total supply of 798428052.9284925. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.97M.