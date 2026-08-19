Nomu Price Today

The live Nomu (NOMU) price today is $ 0.00213266, with a 1.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOMU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00213266 per NOMU.

Nomu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,132,639, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M NOMU. During the last 24 hours, NOMU traded between $ 0.00210592 (low) and $ 0.00215572 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00881366, while the all-time low was $ 0.00156214.

In short-term performance, NOMU moved -0.10% in the last hour and -5.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 388.03.

Nomu (NOMU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.13M$ 2.13M $ 2.13M Volume (24H) $ 388.03$ 388.03 $ 388.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.13M$ 2.13M $ 2.13M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,183.1418695 999,999,183.1418695 999,999,183.1418695

The current Market Cap of Nomu is $ 2.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 388.03. The circulating supply of NOMU is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999183.1418695. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.13M.