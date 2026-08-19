noice Price Today

The live noice (NOICE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOICE.

noice currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 920,998, with a circulating supply of 89.59B NOICE. During the last 24 hours, NOICE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOICE moved +0.63% in the last hour and -29.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

noice (NOICE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 921.00K$ 921.00K $ 921.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.03M$ 1.03M $ 1.03M Circulation Supply 89.59B 89.59B 89.59B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of noice is $ 921.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOICE is 89.59B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.03M.