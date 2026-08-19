Noel Claw Price Today

The live Noel Claw (NOELCLAW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOELCLAW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOELCLAW.

Noel Claw currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,121.19, with a circulating supply of 99.84B NOELCLAW. During the last 24 hours, NOELCLAW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOELCLAW moved -0.02% in the last hour and -0.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Noel Claw (NOELCLAW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.12K$ 12.12K $ 12.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.12K$ 12.12K $ 12.12K Circulation Supply 99.84B 99.84B 99.84B Total Supply 99,836,739,267.92206 99,836,739,267.92206 99,836,739,267.92206

The current Market Cap of Noel Claw is $ 12.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOELCLAW is 99.84B, with a total supply of 99836739267.92206. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.12K.