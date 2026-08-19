Nodepay Price Today

The live Nodepay (NC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current NC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NC.

Nodepay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 326,993, with a circulating supply of 637.49M NC. During the last 24 hours, NC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.329888, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NC moved +0.00% in the last hour and +1.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 143.59K.

Nodepay (NC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 326.99K$ 326.99K $ 326.99K Volume (24H) $ 143.59K$ 143.59K $ 143.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 512.91K$ 512.91K $ 512.91K Circulation Supply 637.49M 637.49M 637.49M Total Supply 999,934,703.1551664 999,934,703.1551664 999,934,703.1551664

The current Market Cap of Nodepay is $ 326.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 143.59K. The circulating supply of NC is 637.49M, with a total supply of 999934703.1551664. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 512.91K.