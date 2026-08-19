NodalWaves Price Today

The live NodalWaves (NODAL) price today is $ 0.00325416, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current NODAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00325416 per NODAL.

NodalWaves currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,227,731, with a circulating supply of 377.28M NODAL. During the last 24 hours, NODAL traded between $ 0.00286548 (low) and $ 0.00325751 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0040084, while the all-time low was $ 0.00196783.

In short-term performance, NODAL moved +2.03% in the last hour and +12.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.35K.

NodalWaves (NODAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Volume (24H) $ 25.35K$ 25.35K $ 25.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.54M$ 32.54M $ 32.54M Circulation Supply 377.28M 377.28M 377.28M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NodalWaves is $ 1.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.35K. The circulating supply of NODAL is 377.28M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.54M.