Noble USDC Price Today

The live Noble USDC (USDC.N) price today is $ 0.999705, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDC.N to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999705 per USDC.N.

Noble USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 112,787,945, with a circulating supply of 112.82M USDC.N. During the last 24 hours, USDC.N traded between $ 0.999578 (low) and $ 0.999775 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.477017.

In short-term performance, USDC.N moved -- in the last hour and -0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.98K.

Noble USDC (USDC.N) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112.79M$ 112.79M $ 112.79M Volume (24H) $ 73.98K$ 73.98K $ 73.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113.72M$ 113.72M $ 113.72M Circulation Supply 112.82M 112.82M 112.82M Total Supply 113,755,983.945832 113,755,983.945832 113,755,983.945832

The current Market Cap of Noble USDC is $ 112.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 73.98K. The circulating supply of USDC.N is 112.82M, with a total supply of 113755983.945832. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.72M.