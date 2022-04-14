No Mans Land (NML) Tokenomics
No Mans Land (NML) Information
No Man's Land (NML) is a real-life memecoin narrative centered on Daniel’s ambitious journey across continents and his dedication to making a positive impact through charity work. This project offers a fresh take on what a memecoin can represent, intertwining digital assets with real-world adventures to inspire global engagement. As Daniel travels across Brazil, Sweden, Morocco, China, Pakistan, and Siberia, NML holders can follow his story and witness his encounters with different cultures, landscapes, and communities. The project aims to engage the community, enabling them to play a meaningful role by supporting initiatives that address challenges in third-world countries. This journey is documented in detail, and through NML, the community is invited to join virtually, following Daniel’s travels and contributions to local causes.
No Mans Land (NML) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for No Mans Land (NML), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
No Mans Land (NML) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of No Mans Land (NML) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NML tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NML tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NML's tokenomics, explore NML token's live price!
NML Price Prediction
Want to know where NML might be heading? Our NML price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.