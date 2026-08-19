NO Price (NO)
The live NO (NO) price today is $ 0, with a 12.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current NO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NO.
NO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 90,375, with a circulating supply of 999.78M NO. During the last 24 hours, NO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00124916, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NO moved -0.27% in the last hour and -28.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of NO is $ 90.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NO is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999776534.646199. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.38K.
-0.27%
-12.41%
-28.59%
-28.59%
During today, the price change of NO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-65.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of NO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
NO ~ The Original NO. Rage Face Meme Coin The iconic NO. rage face was created on August 10, 2010 by artist Chris Farral (known online as Up2Admin or on X as X.com/RealChrisFarral). He originally posted it on the Cheat Engine forums as a simple, brutally effective reaction image for shutting down terrible ideas with a single disapproving glare. That single drawing quickly exploded across 4chan, Reddit, Memebase, and the entire early rage comic ecosystem. It became one of the most recognizable “NO.” / disapproval faces of the 2010–2012 rage comic golden era, the ultimate visual way to say “absolutely not,” “hell no,” or “this is garbage.” Now in 2026, the actual original artist, Chris Farral, is on board with the official $NO project on Solana. This isn’t some random dev riding nostalgia actually it’s the real creator reclaiming and reviving his own legendary meme in the crypto era. Authentic provenance, no middlemen, no fake “official” copies. $NO is pure rage comic culture: raw, unfiltered, and brutally honest. Just like the face itself. NO. to rugs. NO. to fakes. YES to the real one. The legend from 2010 is finally getting his flowers.
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What is the current price of NO?
NO is trading at £, experiencing a price movement of -12.41% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of NO is £0.0009207303894865560000, while the ATL is £. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of NO today?
The market capitalization sits at £66613.57147991250000, placing the asset at rank #5085 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is NO's market participation?
The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with NO.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 999776534.646199 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does NO fall under?
NO is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact NO's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables NO to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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