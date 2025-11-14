"Oxen and horses" symbolize the true creators of the vast majority of the world's wealth and value. $NIUMA brings this cultural IP to the blockchain, giving it a new meaning: it is no longer a neglected labor force, but an awakening consensus force. $NIUMA - Culture builds consensus Cultural consensus × Financial Revolution: IP familiar to hundreds of millions of people + the strongest narrative in the cryptocurrency world = explosive potential Grassroots awakening, refusing to be silent: This is the currency of ordinary people, advocating for all underestimated strivers