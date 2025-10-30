Niuma (NIUMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High $ 0 All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -15.28% Price Change (1D) -30.21% Price Change (7D) -37.69%

Niuma (NIUMA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NIUMA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NIUMA's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NIUMA has changed by -15.28% over the past hour, -30.21% over 24 hours, and -37.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Niuma (NIUMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.03K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.03K Circulation Supply 975.25M Total Supply 975,249,708.4377322

The current Market Cap of Niuma is $ 72.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NIUMA is 975.25M, with a total supply of 975249708.4377322. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.03K.