Nirvana ANA (ANA) Tokenomics
Nirvana ANA (ANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nirvana ANA (ANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nirvana ANA (ANA) Information
Nirvana is a financial structure that enables assets with permanent value, using verifiable math and immutable code. In Nirvana, value is not arbitrary; it’s programmed.
Its native token, ANA, is backed by protocol-owned USDC reserves. This gives ANA a mathematically assured floor price that can rise but never fall. The immutable exit liquidity is hardcoded into the smart contract itself, removing the need for external market makers. The result is a system for trustless and permanent value storage.
ANA is powered by an Assured Value Machine (AVM), a programmatic market maker which ensures that every token in circulation can always be redeemed for at least its floor price, verifying that the floor price is cryptographically and economically impenetrable.
Because its minimum value is mathematically verifiable, staked ANA can be used as collateral for loans with zero liquidation risk. ANA stakers also earn a share of protocol revenue, which means loans are effectively self-repaying.
Nirvana's expansion, Samsara, is the home of datTokens—on-chain Digital Asset Treasuries.
datTokens work similarly to DAT companies such as MicroStrategy, but they’re on-chain, fair, and have built-in price protection. Each datToken has redeemable value from its underlying reserve, and offers structural price asymmetry against its reserve asset: magnified upside potential and mathematically limited downside risk. datTokens also offer inerest-free loans with no liquidation risk.
Nirvana ANA (ANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nirvana ANA (ANA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ANA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ANA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ANA's tokenomics, explore ANA token's live price!
ANA Price Prediction
Want to know where ANA might be heading? Our ANA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for