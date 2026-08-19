Nipmod Price Today

The live Nipmod (NPM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current NPM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NPM.

Nipmod currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,568, with a circulating supply of 100.00B NPM. During the last 24 hours, NPM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NPM moved -- in the last hour and +1.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nipmod (NPM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.57K$ 22.57K $ 22.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.57K$ 22.57K $ 22.57K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nipmod is $ 22.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NPM is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.57K.