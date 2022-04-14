NIOB (NIOB) Information

Niob Finance is a Decentralized Exchange and Automatic Liquidity Acquisition Yield Farm, with a three-level referral system. Niob currently runs on BSC and has an aim to launch on several other blockchains in the future. The project utilizes deflationary token NIOB. Each time the token is transferred – it triggers the auto-burn mechanism. Another unique feature of NIOB token is ability to allocate part of transfer tax towards the locked liquidity.

The innovative products and features which Niob’s team will be delivering as per Niob’s roadmap, should provide a sustainable environment for users to benefit from high APR yield farming and many other DeFi solutions, such as prediction trading, NFT platform, and non-custodial crypto wallet with fiat getaway.