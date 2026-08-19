NINEHOOD Price Today

The live NINEHOOD (NINEHOOD) price today is $ 0, with a 51.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current NINEHOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NINEHOOD.

NINEHOOD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 236,899, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NINEHOOD. During the last 24 hours, NINEHOOD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00250556, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NINEHOOD moved -7.34% in the last hour and +71.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 111.89K.

NINEHOOD (NINEHOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 236.90K$ 236.90K $ 236.90K Volume (24H) $ 111.89K$ 111.89K $ 111.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 236.90K$ 236.90K $ 236.90K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NINEHOOD is $ 236.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 111.89K. The circulating supply of NINEHOOD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 236.90K.