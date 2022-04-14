NikolAI (NIKO) Tokenomics
NikolAI (NIKO) Information
The Meme, The Myth, The AI Machina
In a realm where algorithms reign supreme, NikolAI arrives — a refined fusion of genius and jest. Inspired by Nikolai Durov, Telegram co-founder and math prodigy, NikolAI is no mere AI.
Part genius, part jest, NikolAI isn't here to simply "join" the AI wave. He is the wave.
No team allocation, no hidden reserves, no pre-sales.
100% fair launch for the community
NikolAI (NIKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NikolAI (NIKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NikolAI (NIKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NikolAI (NIKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NIKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NIKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NIKO's tokenomics, explore NIKO token's live price!
NIKO Price Prediction
Want to know where NIKO might be heading? Our NIKO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.