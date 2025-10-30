Nikepig (NIKEPIG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00167068 $ 0.00167068 $ 0.00167068 24H Low $ 0.00169737 $ 0.00169737 $ 0.00169737 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00167068$ 0.00167068 $ 0.00167068 24H High $ 0.00169737$ 0.00169737 $ 0.00169737 All Time High $ 0.01797996$ 0.01797996 $ 0.01797996 Lowest Price $ 0.00117187$ 0.00117187 $ 0.00117187 Price Change (1H) +1.05% Price Change (1D) +0.43% Price Change (7D) -4.08% Price Change (7D) -4.08%

Nikepig (NIKEPIG) real-time price is $0.00168932. Over the past 24 hours, NIKEPIG traded between a low of $ 0.00167068 and a high of $ 0.00169737, showing active market volatility. NIKEPIG's all-time high price is $ 0.01797996, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00117187.

In terms of short-term performance, NIKEPIG has changed by +1.05% over the past hour, +0.43% over 24 hours, and -4.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nikepig (NIKEPIG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.51M$ 1.51M $ 1.51M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.51M$ 1.51M $ 1.51M Circulation Supply 899.72M 899.72M 899.72M Total Supply 899,717,800.0 899,717,800.0 899,717,800.0

The current Market Cap of Nikepig is $ 1.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NIKEPIG is 899.72M, with a total supply of 899717800.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.51M.