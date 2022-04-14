Night Riders (RIDERS) Tokenomics
Night Riders (RIDERS) Information
Night Riders is a unique meme token built on the Solana blockchain, drawing inspiration from The Night Riders, a book that beautifully captures the spirit of adventure, camaraderie, and perseverance. The project celebrates the essence of those who push forward, fueled by passion and imagination, especially during the quiet, late-night hours when ideas thrive.
What sets Night Riders apart is its creative foundation, rooted in the artistic influence of Matt Furie, known for his iconic and whimsical style. By merging storytelling, humor, and art, the project has crafted a distinct identity that resonates with dreamers, hustlers, and visionaries who refuse to settle.
Leveraging the speed, efficiency, and scalability of Solana, Night Riders offers more than just a meme token—it’s a thriving, community-driven ecosystem. This project encourages collaboration and creativity, empowering its community to embrace their individuality while fostering a sense of belonging.
With a focus on blending blockchain technology with cultural and artistic elements, Night Riders invites everyone to join the ride and become part of an ever-evolving journey where imagination and innovation take center stage.
Night Riders (RIDERS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Night Riders (RIDERS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Night Riders (RIDERS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Night Riders (RIDERS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RIDERS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RIDERS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.