Niftyx Protocol Price (SHROOM)
The live price of Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) today is 0.00609658 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 313.17K USD. SHROOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Niftyx Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Niftyx Protocol price change within the day is +11.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.39M USD
During today, the price change of Niftyx Protocol to USD was $ +0.00062889.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Niftyx Protocol to USD was $ -0.0001226302.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Niftyx Protocol to USD was $ -0.0012568752.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Niftyx Protocol to USD was $ -0.007160758538911456.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00062889
|+11.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001226302
|-2.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012568752
|-20.61%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007160758538911456
|-54.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Niftyx Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
+11.50%
+15.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Niftyx is building a decentralised protocol for NFT trading and minting. The project is building the infrastructure required to easily deploy and connect niche-focused global NFT markets ensuring a neutral playing field for creators, users and private firms. Solutions for several market verticals are being deployed, starting with Gaming and with upcoming services for Music and Fashion NFTs among others. The protocol uses EVM-compatible standards and operates under a DAO model, being 100% community-owned and driven.
