NICE Price Today

The live NICE (NICE) price today is $ 0, with a 4.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current NICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NICE.

NICE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,426, with a circulating supply of 999.05M NICE. During the last 24 hours, NICE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NICE moved +0.29% in the last hour and +1.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NICE (NICE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.43K$ 32.43K $ 32.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.43K$ 32.43K $ 32.43K Circulation Supply 999.05M 999.05M 999.05M Total Supply 999,048,433.742686 999,048,433.742686 999,048,433.742686

The current Market Cap of NICE is $ 32.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NICE is 999.05M, with a total supply of 999048433.742686. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.43K.