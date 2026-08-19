Nibor Price Today

The live Nibor (NIBOR) price today is $ 0, with a 8.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current NIBOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NIBOR.

Nibor currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,375.68, with a circulating supply of 913.71M NIBOR. During the last 24 hours, NIBOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NIBOR moved -0.35% in the last hour and -12.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nibor (NIBOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.38K$ 18.38K $ 18.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.07K$ 19.07K $ 19.07K Circulation Supply 913.71M 913.71M 913.71M Total Supply 948,439,063.1323812 948,439,063.1323812 948,439,063.1323812

The current Market Cap of Nibor is $ 18.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NIBOR is 913.71M, with a total supply of 948439063.1323812. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.07K.