Nibiru Price Today

The live Nibiru (NIBI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current NIBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NIBI.

Nibiru currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 522,962, with a circulating supply of 1.04B NIBI. During the last 24 hours, NIBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.960086, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NIBI moved -0.17% in the last hour and -1.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.22K.

Nibiru (NIBI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 522.96K$ 522.96K $ 522.96K Volume (24H) $ 26.22K$ 26.22K $ 26.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 555.69K$ 555.69K $ 555.69K Circulation Supply 1.04B 1.04B 1.04B Total Supply 1,108,891,153.247025 1,108,891,153.247025 1,108,891,153.247025

The current Market Cap of Nibiru is $ 522.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.22K. The circulating supply of NIBI is 1.04B, with a total supply of 1108891153.247025. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 555.69K.