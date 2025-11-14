Nia (NIA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Nia (NIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 00:24:44 (UTC+8)
Nia (NIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nia (NIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 67.46K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 300.00K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 224.86K
All-Time High:
$ 0.9085
All-Time Low:
$ 0.223366
Current Price:
$ 0.223868
Nia (NIA) Information

SomniaExchange is a gamified decentralized exchange (DEX) developed by GingerLabs, operating on the Somnia network. Built independently without VC funding or paid influencers, the platform enables efficient token swaps and liquidity aggregation.

Users can swap tokens, provide liquidity, earn NFTs, and engage with gamified mechanics to collect rewards. Every first time swapper receives FEED token, which they can use to feed their chickens and collect new eggs.

Official Website:
https://somnia.exchange/
Whitepaper:
https://somniaexchange.gitbook.io/nia

Nia (NIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Nia (NIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NIA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

