The live Nia price today is 0.24357 USD. Track real-time NIA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Nia Price (NIA)

1 NIA to USD Live Price:

$0.243579
$0.243579
-8.80%1D
USD
Nia (NIA) Live Price Chart
Nia (NIA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.243568
$ 0.243568
24H Low
$ 0.27307
$ 0.27307
24H High

$ 0.243568
$ 0.243568

$ 0.27307
$ 0.27307

$ 0.9085
$ 0.9085

$ 0.243568
$ 0.243568

-1.78%

-9.27%

-24.23%

-24.23%

Nia (NIA) real-time price is $0.24357. Over the past 24 hours, NIA traded between a low of $ 0.243568 and a high of $ 0.27307, showing active market volatility. NIA's all-time high price is $ 0.9085, while its all-time low price is $ 0.243568.

In terms of short-term performance, NIA has changed by -1.78% over the past hour, -9.27% over 24 hours, and -24.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nia (NIA) Market Information

$ 73.07K
$ 73.07K

--
--

$ 243.57K
$ 243.57K

300.00K
300.00K

1,000,000.0
1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nia is $ 73.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NIA is 300.00K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 243.57K.

Nia (NIA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Nia to USD was $ -0.0249126544784462.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nia to USD was $ -0.1554776727.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nia to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0249126544784462-9.27%
30 Days$ -0.1554776727-63.83%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Nia (NIA)

SomniaExchange is a gamified decentralized exchange (DEX) developed by GingerLabs, operating on the Somnia network. Built independently without VC funding or paid influencers, the platform enables efficient token swaps and liquidity aggregation.

Users can swap tokens, provide liquidity, earn NFTs, and engage with gamified mechanics to collect rewards. Every first time swapper receives FEED token, which they can use to feed their chickens and collect new eggs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Nia (NIA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Nia Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nia (NIA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nia (NIA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nia.

Check the Nia price prediction now!

NIA to Local Currencies

Nia (NIA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nia (NIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NIA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nia (NIA)

How much is Nia (NIA) worth today?
The live NIA price in USD is 0.24357 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NIA to USD price?
The current price of NIA to USD is $ 0.24357. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Nia?
The market cap for NIA is $ 73.07K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NIA?
The circulating supply of NIA is 300.00K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NIA?
NIA achieved an ATH price of 0.9085 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NIA?
NIA saw an ATL price of 0.243568 USD.
What is the trading volume of NIA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NIA is -- USD.
Will NIA go higher this year?
NIA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NIA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Nia (NIA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

