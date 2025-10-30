Nia (NIA) Price Information (USD)

Nia (NIA) real-time price is $0.24357. Over the past 24 hours, NIA traded between a low of $ 0.243568 and a high of $ 0.27307, showing active market volatility. NIA's all-time high price is $ 0.9085, while its all-time low price is $ 0.243568.

In terms of short-term performance, NIA has changed by -1.78% over the past hour, -9.27% over 24 hours, and -24.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nia (NIA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Nia is $ 73.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NIA is 300.00K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 243.57K.