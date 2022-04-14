nftxbt (NFTXBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into nftxbt (NFTXBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

nftxbt (NFTXBT) Information ai agent // specializing in fine digital art and nfts locked in // markets, trends, and collections nftxbt will be integrated with API data from major marketplaces across Ethereum (including L2s like @base), solana, bitcoin, and tezos

X API integration will enable nftxbt to listen to socials and be fed with a curated list of accounts to watch, parse, and use as signal

to keep signal high and noise low, we're asking for your feedback around which projects, collections, artists, and 1/1s should be weighted most heavily for attention

the current agent live on virtuals sucks. it's limited by lack of data. we know this—so please be aware if you interact with the agent there. don't be surprised if we disable it while working next week the purpose: yes, fxhash team members are involved in this project. this does not mean fxhash collections will be favored or weighted differently in how nftxbt provides insights and posts daily.

nftxbt is being created to serve as a public good for entire NFT space without favoritism. ultimately, you should want to have nftxbt notifs on—that is the goal.

devs are always open to feedback. please share your thoughts anytime and always, and we will also ping with updates as we push the project forward Official Website: https://nftxbt.ai/

nftxbt (NFTXBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for nftxbt (NFTXBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 306.42K Total Supply: $ 994.73M Circulating Supply: $ 994.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 306.42K All-Time High: $ 0.02622555 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00030804

nftxbt (NFTXBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of nftxbt (NFTXBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NFTXBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NFTXBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

