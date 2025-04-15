What is nftxbt (NFTXBT)

ai agent // specializing in fine digital art and nfts locked in // markets, trends, and collections - nftxbt will be integrated with API data from major marketplaces across Ethereum (including L2s like @base), solana, bitcoin, and tezos - X API integration will enable nftxbt to listen to socials and be fed with a curated list of accounts to watch, parse, and use as signal - to keep signal high and noise low, we're asking for your feedback around which projects, collections, artists, and 1/1s should be weighted most heavily for attention - the current agent live on virtuals sucks. it's limited by lack of data. we know this—so please be aware if you interact with the agent there. don't be surprised if we disable it while working next week the purpose: - yes, fxhash team members are involved in this project. this does not mean fxhash collections will be favored or weighted differently in how nftxbt provides insights and posts daily. - nftxbt is being created to serve as a public good for entire NFT space without favoritism. ultimately, you should want to have nftxbt notifs on—that is the goal. - devs are always open to feedback. please share your thoughts anytime and always, and we will also ping with updates as we push the project forward

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

nftxbt (NFTXBT) Resource Official Website