nftwizard Price Today

The live nftwizard (NFTWIZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFTWIZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NFTWIZ.

nftwizard currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 139,520, with a circulating supply of 767.53M NFTWIZ. During the last 24 hours, NFTWIZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NFTWIZ moved +0.68% in the last hour and +1.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.03.

nftwizard (NFTWIZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 139.52K$ 139.52K $ 139.52K Volume (24H) $ 55.03$ 55.03 $ 55.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 139.52K$ 139.52K $ 139.52K Circulation Supply 767.53M 767.53M 767.53M Total Supply 767,534,567.0 767,534,567.0 767,534,567.0

The current Market Cap of nftwizard is $ 139.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.03. The circulating supply of NFTWIZ is 767.53M, with a total supply of 767534567.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 139.52K.