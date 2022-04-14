NFTFI (NFTFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NFTFI (NFTFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NFTFI (NFTFI) Information NFTFI is the governance token of the NFTfi protocol, which has the vision of becoming the primary NFT finance settlement layer across all major chains. Official Website: https://nftfifoundation.org/

NFTFI (NFTFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NFTFI (NFTFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 255.60K $ 255.60K $ 255.60K Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 190.44M $ 190.44M $ 190.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.68M $ 2.68M $ 2.68M All-Time High: $ 0.03298592 $ 0.03298592 $ 0.03298592 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00134215 $ 0.00134215 $ 0.00134215

NFTFI (NFTFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NFTFI (NFTFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NFTFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NFTFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

