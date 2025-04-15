What is NFT Art Finance (NFTART)

NFTART is a deflationary utility token on BSC powering the NFT ecosystem enter. The tokenomics rewards holders with a passive income where 5% is redistributed and 5% is burnt on every transaction on the blockchain. NFTART was stealth launched late March 2021 with no pre-sale. The smart contract ownership of the token is renounced, and all codes are audited externally for the investors’ safety. enter.art & enter.audio are the first platforms where NFTART is used as the utility token, but plans for the future are big and stretch far. On the Enter platforms you will find free and easy access features for everything you need as an NFT artist. The only fees you have to consider are BSC transactional fees, which are very low compared to other networks. You can choose up to 20% royalties on all future resales of your art, making sure that your wallet holdings increase with the value of your works. Enter offer easy access to minting, built-in royalty splitting, the ability to mint up to 20.000 NFTs at once, and has already been established as a go-to place for visual NFT art on Binance Smart Chain. The ecosystem is being built by the Norwegian crypto and tech company Enter. The team is public.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Resource Official Website