Neza (SN99) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.841277 $ 0.841277 $ 0.841277 24H Low $ 0.928947 $ 0.928947 $ 0.928947 24H High 24H Low $ 0.841277$ 0.841277 $ 0.841277 24H High $ 0.928947$ 0.928947 $ 0.928947 All Time High $ 1.91$ 1.91 $ 1.91 Lowest Price $ 0.422352$ 0.422352 $ 0.422352 Price Change (1H) +0.48% Price Change (1D) -2.72% Price Change (7D) +9.23% Price Change (7D) +9.23%

Neza (SN99) real-time price is $0.849361. Over the past 24 hours, SN99 traded between a low of $ 0.841277 and a high of $ 0.928947, showing active market volatility. SN99's all-time high price is $ 1.91, while its all-time low price is $ 0.422352.

In terms of short-term performance, SN99 has changed by +0.48% over the past hour, -2.72% over 24 hours, and +9.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Neza (SN99) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Circulation Supply 1.19M 1.19M 1.19M Total Supply 1,192,409.021172481 1,192,409.021172481 1,192,409.021172481

The current Market Cap of Neza is $ 1.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN99 is 1.19M, with a total supply of 1192409.021172481. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.