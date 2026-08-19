Nexus Trading Labs Price Today

The live Nexus Trading Labs (NEXUS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEXUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEXUS.

Nexus Trading Labs currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,942, with a circulating supply of 100.00B NEXUS. During the last 24 hours, NEXUS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEXUS moved -- in the last hour and -0.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nexus Trading Labs (NEXUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.94K$ 32.94K $ 32.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.94K$ 32.94K $ 32.94K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Nexus Trading Labs is $ 32.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEXUS is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.94K.