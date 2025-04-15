Nexus Price (NXS)
The live price of Nexus (NXS) today is 0.02711954 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.17M USD. NXS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nexus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nexus price change within the day is -36.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 80.10M USD
During today, the price change of Nexus to USD was $ -0.0159032326250256.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nexus to USD was $ -0.0023314722.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nexus to USD was $ -0.0098429963.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nexus to USD was $ -0.0334473157601779.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0159032326250256
|-36.96%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023314722
|-8.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0098429963
|-36.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0334473157601779
|-55.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nexus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.57%
-36.96%
+33.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Nexus is a community-driven project with the common vision of a world inspired by innovative and responsible values, expansive technology, and the fundamental quality of connection being ubiquitous, free, and available to everyone. Nexus has been mined into existence since September 23rd , 2014 with no ICO or premine.The platform is designed and intended to simplify lives, empower communities, and streamline business. The release of the Tritium Protocol in late 2019 ushered in the era of the TAO Framework being the first of the three major architectural upgrades (Tritium, Amine, & Obsidian). Nexus is a seven-layered software stack that powers a register-based process virtual machine, serving as a powerful DApp and contract platform creating value across many industries. Development is accessible via an array of industry-specific JSON-based APIs including but not limited to: encrypted communication, digital identifiers, supply chain, asset management, cryptography, & tokenization. Nexus uses post-quantum signature schemes (FALCON), and automated key management functions through a technology called 'Signature Chains'. This technology eliminates key management issues (wallet.dat's) by allowing users to access their accounts with the familiarity of a username, password and PIN. Additional technology being developed by Nexus includes a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for governance, Safenet, a hack resistant Operating System, a decentralized satellite & mesh network all connected through a multi-dimensional chaining structure that employs sharding, low latency transaction finality, and truly decentralized multi-layer consensus. "
|1 NXS to VND
₫695.37212514
|1 NXS to AUD
A$0.0425776778
|1 NXS to GBP
￡0.020339655
|1 NXS to EUR
€0.0238651952
|1 NXS to USD
$0.02711954
|1 NXS to MYR
RM0.1195971714
|1 NXS to TRY
₺1.0316273016
|1 NXS to JPY
¥3.8873148636
|1 NXS to RUB
₽2.2303109696
|1 NXS to INR
₹2.3328228308
|1 NXS to IDR
Rp451.9921525364
|1 NXS to KRW
₩38.63178473
|1 NXS to PHP
₱1.5490681248
|1 NXS to EGP
￡E.1.3828253446
|1 NXS to BRL
R$0.158649309
|1 NXS to CAD
C$0.0374249652
|1 NXS to BDT
৳3.2947529146
|1 NXS to NGN
₦43.5303872402
|1 NXS to UAH
₴1.1194946112
|1 NXS to VES
Bs1.92548734
|1 NXS to PKR
Rs7.60703097
|1 NXS to KZT
₸14.0441249844
|1 NXS to THB
฿0.9093181762
|1 NXS to TWD
NT$0.878673096
|1 NXS to AED
د.إ0.0995287118
|1 NXS to CHF
Fr0.0219668274
|1 NXS to HKD
HK$0.210176435
|1 NXS to MAD
.د.م0.2511269404
|1 NXS to MXN
$0.545102754