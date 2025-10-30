Nexora (NEX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.231013 24H High $ 0.243611 All Time High $ 0.405217 Lowest Price $ 0.231013 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -4.75% Price Change (7D) -5.14%

Nexora (NEX) real-time price is $0.231484. Over the past 24 hours, NEX traded between a low of $ 0.231013 and a high of $ 0.243611, showing active market volatility. NEX's all-time high price is $ 0.405217, while its all-time low price is $ 0.231013.

In terms of short-term performance, NEX has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -4.75% over 24 hours, and -5.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nexora (NEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.97M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.15M Circulation Supply 56.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nexora is $ 12.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEX is 56.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.15M.