Nexira DAEP Price Today

The live Nexira DAEP (NEXI) price today is $ 0.00389802, with a 2.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEXI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00389802 per NEXI.

Nexira DAEP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,949,024, with a circulating supply of 500.00M NEXI. During the last 24 hours, NEXI traded between $ 0.00371721 (low) and $ 0.00501846 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03742276, while the all-time low was $ 0.00267525.

In short-term performance, NEXI moved -2.77% in the last hour and +28.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.76K.

Nexira DAEP (NEXI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.95M$ 1.95M $ 1.95M Volume (24H) $ 32.76K$ 32.76K $ 32.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.95M$ 1.95M $ 1.95M Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nexira DAEP is $ 1.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.76K. The circulating supply of NEXI is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.95M.