Nexgent AI (NEXGENT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00018475 $ 0.00018475 $ 0.00018475 24H Low $ 0.00019777 $ 0.00019777 $ 0.00019777 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00018475$ 0.00018475 $ 0.00018475 24H High $ 0.00019777$ 0.00019777 $ 0.00019777 All Time High $ 0.00056101$ 0.00056101 $ 0.00056101 Lowest Price $ 0.00012994$ 0.00012994 $ 0.00012994 Price Change (1H) +0.63% Price Change (1D) -5.98% Price Change (7D) +26.74% Price Change (7D) +26.74%

Nexgent AI (NEXGENT) real-time price is $0.00018594. Over the past 24 hours, NEXGENT traded between a low of $ 0.00018475 and a high of $ 0.00019777, showing active market volatility. NEXGENT's all-time high price is $ 0.00056101, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00012994.

In terms of short-term performance, NEXGENT has changed by +0.63% over the past hour, -5.98% over 24 hours, and +26.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nexgent AI (NEXGENT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.64K$ 147.64K $ 147.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 178.81K$ 178.81K $ 178.81K Circulation Supply 794.00M 794.00M 794.00M Total Supply 961,680,372.8780938 961,680,372.8780938 961,680,372.8780938

The current Market Cap of Nexgent AI is $ 147.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEXGENT is 794.00M, with a total supply of 961680372.8780938. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.81K.