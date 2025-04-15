NexGami Price (NEXG)
The live price of NexGami (NEXG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NEXG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NexGami Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NexGami price change within the day is -4.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEXG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEXG price information.
During today, the price change of NexGami to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NexGami to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NexGami to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NexGami to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NexGami: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-4.83%
-16.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NexGami is a Web3 gaming platform, aims to be the prime venue for hosting competitive gaming events across various titles. Its mission is to bring traditional gamers into the Web3 space, offering the tangible benefits of tokenomics. “Connecting Web3 and traditional gaming, shaping the digital game mentors of tomorrow.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NEXG to VND
₫--
|1 NEXG to AUD
A$--
|1 NEXG to GBP
￡--
|1 NEXG to EUR
€--
|1 NEXG to USD
$--
|1 NEXG to MYR
RM--
|1 NEXG to TRY
₺--
|1 NEXG to JPY
¥--
|1 NEXG to RUB
₽--
|1 NEXG to INR
₹--
|1 NEXG to IDR
Rp--
|1 NEXG to KRW
₩--
|1 NEXG to PHP
₱--
|1 NEXG to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NEXG to BRL
R$--
|1 NEXG to CAD
C$--
|1 NEXG to BDT
৳--
|1 NEXG to NGN
₦--
|1 NEXG to UAH
₴--
|1 NEXG to VES
Bs--
|1 NEXG to PKR
Rs--
|1 NEXG to KZT
₸--
|1 NEXG to THB
฿--
|1 NEXG to TWD
NT$--
|1 NEXG to AED
د.إ--
|1 NEXG to CHF
Fr--
|1 NEXG to HKD
HK$--
|1 NEXG to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NEXG to MXN
$--