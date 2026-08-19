Newrails Euro Price Today

The live Newrails Euro (EURW) price today is $ 1.16, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current EURW to USD conversion rate is $ 1.16 per EURW.

Newrails Euro currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 188,519, with a circulating supply of 162.89K EURW. During the last 24 hours, EURW traded between $ 1.16 (low) and $ 1.16 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.18, while the all-time low was $ 1.13.

In short-term performance, EURW moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.84M.

Newrails Euro (EURW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 188.52K$ 188.52K $ 188.52K Volume (24H) $ 2.84M$ 2.84M $ 2.84M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 188.52K$ 188.52K $ 188.52K Circulation Supply 162.89K 162.89K 162.89K Total Supply 162,894.3436 162,894.3436 162,894.3436

The current Market Cap of Newrails Euro is $ 188.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.84M. The circulating supply of EURW is 162.89K, with a total supply of 162894.3436. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 188.52K.