Newmoney AI is a groundbreaking financial platform that redefines how people interact with money. Powered by advanced AI, our virtual assistant, Newton, enables seamless, borderless financial transactions anytime and anywhere. Whether users want to send or request money, swap crypto, or purchase stocks, Newmoney AI integrates these actions directly into familiar platforms like WhatsApp, SMS, Telegram, and Discord — no separate apps required.
Newmoney AI (NEW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Newmoney AI (NEW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.