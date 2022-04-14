NEWERA (NEWERA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NEWERA (NEWERA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NEWERA (NEWERA) Information NewEra is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency at the intersection of artificial intelligence, electronic music, and blockchain technology. Designed for a digital age that craves immersive and dynamic experiences, NewEra infuses every transaction with a beat, letting users feel the pulse of the crypto world. AI-driven algorithms generate evolving soundscapes based on real-time trading data, creating a living soundtrack that reflects the mood and energy of the market. Each interaction, from minor transactions to major market shifts, adds to an ever-changing sonic environment that goes beyond typical crypto functions, fostering an audio-driven experience unique to NewEra. Official Website: https://neweraonsol.xyz/ Buy NEWERA Now!

NEWERA (NEWERA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NEWERA (NEWERA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.44K $ 10.44K $ 10.44K Total Supply: $ 997.75M $ 997.75M $ 997.75M Circulating Supply: $ 997.75M $ 997.75M $ 997.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.44K $ 10.44K $ 10.44K All-Time High: $ 0.00192322 $ 0.00192322 $ 0.00192322 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about NEWERA (NEWERA) price

NEWERA (NEWERA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NEWERA (NEWERA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEWERA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEWERA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEWERA's tokenomics, explore NEWERA token's live price!

