NEWERA Price (NEWERA)
The live price of NEWERA (NEWERA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.35K USD. NEWERA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NEWERA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NEWERA price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 998.31M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEWERA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEWERA price information.
During today, the price change of NEWERA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NEWERA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NEWERA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NEWERA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-42.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NEWERA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+19.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NewEra is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency at the intersection of artificial intelligence, electronic music, and blockchain technology. Designed for a digital age that craves immersive and dynamic experiences, NewEra infuses every transaction with a beat, letting users feel the pulse of the crypto world. AI-driven algorithms generate evolving soundscapes based on real-time trading data, creating a living soundtrack that reflects the mood and energy of the market. Each interaction, from minor transactions to major market shifts, adds to an ever-changing sonic environment that goes beyond typical crypto functions, fostering an audio-driven experience unique to NewEra.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NEWERA to VND
₫--
|1 NEWERA to AUD
A$--
|1 NEWERA to GBP
￡--
|1 NEWERA to EUR
€--
|1 NEWERA to USD
$--
|1 NEWERA to MYR
RM--
|1 NEWERA to TRY
₺--
|1 NEWERA to JPY
¥--
|1 NEWERA to RUB
₽--
|1 NEWERA to INR
₹--
|1 NEWERA to IDR
Rp--
|1 NEWERA to KRW
₩--
|1 NEWERA to PHP
₱--
|1 NEWERA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NEWERA to BRL
R$--
|1 NEWERA to CAD
C$--
|1 NEWERA to BDT
৳--
|1 NEWERA to NGN
₦--
|1 NEWERA to UAH
₴--
|1 NEWERA to VES
Bs--
|1 NEWERA to PKR
Rs--
|1 NEWERA to KZT
₸--
|1 NEWERA to THB
฿--
|1 NEWERA to TWD
NT$--
|1 NEWERA to AED
د.إ--
|1 NEWERA to CHF
Fr--
|1 NEWERA to HKD
HK$--
|1 NEWERA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NEWERA to MXN
$--