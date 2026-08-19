New Vision Fund Price (NVF)
The live New Vision Fund (NVF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NVF.
New Vision Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 91,794, with a circulating supply of 10.00B NVF. During the last 24 hours, NVF traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NVF moved -- in the last hour and -3.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of New Vision Fund is $ 91.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NVF is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.79K.
--
--
-3.23%
-3.23%
During today, the price change of New Vision Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of New Vision Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of New Vision Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of New Vision Fund to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.34%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of New Vision Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$NVF（喵喵币）是一个部署在以太坊主网的社区驱动型Meme代币，灵感来源于东方经典文化符号——招财猫，象征好运、财富与福气。项目于2025年底至2026年初启动，定位为2026年以太坊Meme赛道中的东方文化代表，目标是成为继狗系（SHIB/DOGE）、蛙系（PEPE）之后的新一代主流Meme叙事。 核心功能与机制包括： 纯社区驱动，无预挖、无团队份额，采用公平发射模式（初始流动性极低，1 ETH对10亿枚起步，单价约0.000000001 ETH，具备早期低市值高弹性特征）；
通过多阶段社区活动增强共识：第一阶段“祈福空投”已完成，短短数周发放超7000份福袋，远超原计划，快速积累数千早期持有者；
与中国头部NFT项目“新哇塞星球”达成战略合作，持有一定数量$NVF（例如100万枚以上）的用户可获得限量新哇塞星球NFT空投（总限量1万个），实现Meme代币与NFT资产的跨生态联动；
建立“NVF喵皇社区”（Telegram/Discord/X），作为长期文化与共识承载地，强调东方福文化、幽默梗图、招财叙事。
项目本质上是文化+社区+投机性的Meme经济实验，旨在将东方招财猫这一具有千年文化积淀的IP，转化为Web3时代全球可参与的财富与娱乐符号。目前处于早期全球流动性开放阶段，重点依靠社区自发传播与文化共鸣实现增长。
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What is New Vision Fund's current price?
New Vision Fund trades at £, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of NVF?
With a market cap of £67659.48747360540000, NVF is ranked #4901 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does New Vision Fund generate daily?
It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of NVF?
There are 10000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
New Vision Fund fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.
How does New Vision Fund compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is £, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence NVF?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does NVF behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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