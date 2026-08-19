New Vision Fund Price Today

The live New Vision Fund (NVF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NVF.

New Vision Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 91,794, with a circulating supply of 10.00B NVF. During the last 24 hours, NVF traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NVF moved -- in the last hour and -3.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

New Vision Fund (NVF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.79K$ 91.79K $ 91.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.79K$ 91.79K $ 91.79K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of New Vision Fund is $ 91.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NVF is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.79K.