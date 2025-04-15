New Born Rhino Price (LAKKHI)
The live price of New Born Rhino (LAKKHI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 175.89K USD. LAKKHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key New Born Rhino Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- New Born Rhino price change within the day is -2.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
During today, the price change of New Born Rhino to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of New Born Rhino to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of New Born Rhino to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of New Born Rhino to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-71.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of New Born Rhino: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.77%
-2.80%
-11.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Named after the newborn baby one-horned rhino of Assam Zoo, Lakkhi, a unique digital asset created to celebrate the birth of Assam State Zoo’s rare one-horned rhino calf, named Lakkhi. Lakkhi is a symbol of hope for the conservation of the endangered one-horned rhino. This token represents a commitment to preserving wildlife and supporting conservation efforts. The $LAKKHI token launched on the Solana blockchain. Donation System Collaboration: During a pivotal meeting at Assam Zoo, plans were finalized to establish a donation platform, enabling global supporters to contribute directly to rhino conservation initiatives. Livestream POC: Proof of concept for livestreaming with integrated onramp donations, allowing contributions to the zoo for Lakkhi's conservation.
