Never Goon Price Today

The live Never Goon (GOON) price today is $ 0, with a 9.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GOON.

Never Goon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 115,871, with a circulating supply of 999.12M GOON. During the last 24 hours, GOON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOON moved -0.38% in the last hour and +86.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.02K.

Never Goon (GOON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 115.87K$ 115.87K $ 115.87K Volume (24H) $ 7.02K$ 7.02K $ 7.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.87K$ 115.87K $ 115.87K Circulation Supply 999.12M 999.12M 999.12M Total Supply 999,117,121.450464 999,117,121.450464 999,117,121.450464

The current Market Cap of Never Goon is $ 115.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.02K. The circulating supply of GOON is 999.12M, with a total supply of 999117121.450464. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.87K.